Man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing son's mother in Mt. Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man who fatally stabbed the mother of his child in her Mount Holly home was sentenced Friday to 50 years in New Jersey state prison.

Officials say 40-year-old Rashon A. Causey must serve more than 42 years before becoming eligible for parole.

He was convicted in October following a jury trial of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Shanai Marshall in her
Monroe Street residence on November 14, 2016.

The jury also found Causey guilty of burglary and weapons charges.

Marshall and Causey had a young son together.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newssentencingwoman killedstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman critical after being stabbed in Mt. Holly, NJ
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News