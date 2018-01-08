ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ardmore's Benj Pasek wins Golden Globe

Benj Pasek, left, and Justin Paul pose in the press room with the award for best original song - motion picture for "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"This is Me" from the film "The Greatest Showman" was the winner of the best song Golden Globe Award and it has local ties.
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners
The winners are in! See who won big at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.


"The Greatest Showman" song is the work of Oscar-winning duo Ardmore native Benj Pasek, a graduate of Friends Central, and Justin Paul. The duo won an Academy Award for their song "City of Stars" in "La La Land." The "Showman" tune appears in the musical starring Hugh Jackman about the life of P.T. Barnum.

"Every day in our house was like going to a Broadway show. That's how we got through breakfast. That's how we got through lunch," Benj's mother Kathy Hirsh-Pasek told Action News before the Oscars last year.
EMBED More News Videos

La La Land is Oscar bound, and those behind the scenes have local connections.


It beat out songs created by stars such as Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey, who was onstage at the Globes moments before the best song award was announced.

Carey, who was nominated for her song "The Star," helped announce the winner of the best original score honor, which went to Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water."
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentpa. newsgolden globe awardsOscars
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News