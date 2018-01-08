Missing Newark High School student found safe

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --Newark police say after receiving a tip from the public, a missing 14-year-old high school student has been located in good physical condition.
Sarah Maness was reported missing from Newark High School Monday morning.
Newark Police issued a Gold Alert as they attempted to locate the teen.
Several hours later, Maness was located.
No other information has been released.
