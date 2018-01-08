MISSING PERSON

Missing Newark High School student found safe

Police say Sarah Maness was seen on surveillance video at the McDonald's on the 300 block of East Main Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Newark police say after receiving a tip from the public, a missing 14-year-old high school student has been located in good physical condition.

Sarah Maness was reported missing from Newark High School Monday morning.

Newark Police issued a Gold Alert as they attempted to locate the teen.

Several hours later, Maness was located.

No other information has been released.
Related Topics:
delaware newsmissing personmissing teenagermissing childrenNewark
