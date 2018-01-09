Woman, 62, froze to death after fall on porch

BARNESBORO, Pa. --
Authorities say a 62-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found frozen to death in her home's enclosed porch over the weekend after an apparent fall.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reported Monday that a coroner said the woman had been dead for four days before being found Saturday in Susquehanna Township. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says temperatures in the area were -7 degrees.

Officials say they found her after a family member who couldn't get in contact with the woman requested that authorities check up on her. The death has been ruled an accident. The woman's name has not been released.

Officials said the home's oil furnace wasn't on when authorities arrived. They told the paper that the woman had previously fallen but refused treatment and returned home.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfrozenweather
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News