Hungry? A new neighborhood Taiwanese spot has you covered. Called Danlu, the new arrival is located at 3601 Market St. in University City.
Danlu--which specializes in elevated Taiwanese street food--is the latest project from restauranteur team Patrick Feury, Henry Chu, Kenny Huang and Michael Wei of Nectar in Berwyn, PA. Veteran executive chef Patrick Feury helms the new eatery.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like "Chinese sandwiches" with pork belly and pickled bitter melon, Peking duck with shiso, peanut brittle, and cucumber; and Xi'an spicy lamb shoulder with pickled jalapenos, and mint.
Noodle and rice dishes also make an appearance on the menu with items like wide Chinese noodles with duck, Taiwanese sausage, Chinese broccoli, and pomegranate; and sea salt-crusted shrimp pad thai.
Rounding the menu out are desserts, like goat cheese ice cream with a rye waffle; and pineapple bamboloni. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Danlu has gotten a good response.
Jasmine Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 9th, said: "Amazing service! Awesome food and wonderful drink selection with some stellar and surprising wines from unexpected places.
This is truly an upscale Asian dining experience worth your while."
And Kim R. said: "Gorgeous, sexy, and modern Taiwanese restaurant in University City serving up a tapas style menu and unique cocktails. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Great location."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Danlu is open daily from 11am-11pm.
New Taiwanese Spot 'Danlu' Debuts In University City
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories