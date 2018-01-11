ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival lineup

Eminem performs on stage at the MTV Movie Awards, on Sunday, April 13, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for MTV/AP Images)

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers will be headlining this summer's Firefly Festival.

The lineup, which was announced Thursday morning, also includes: Odesza, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, Sza, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, MGMT, Mike D, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, and Chromeo.
The full list is below:



The Firefly Festival takes place June 14 through June 17 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

Passes go on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m.

Online: https://fireflyfestival.com/
