Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers will be headlining this summer's Firefly Festival.The lineup, which was announced Thursday morning, also includes: Odesza, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, Sza, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, MGMT, Mike D, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, and Chromeo. The full list is below:The Firefly Festival takes place June 14 through June 17 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.Passes go on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m.Online: https://fireflyfestival.com/ ------