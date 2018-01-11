TRAVEL

London-bound plane diverted to Philadelphia due to medical incident

An American Airlines aircraft is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina bound for London had to be diverted to Philadelphia International Airport Thursday.

The flight landed in Philadelphia at 5:37 a.m.

A spokesperson for American Airlines released the following statement:

"American Airlines flight 732 from Charlotte Douglas (CLT) to London Heathrow (LHR) diverted to Philadelphia (PHL) due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met flight 732 on arrival at Philadelphia."

A source with the FBI tells Action News that they did respond to the scene, and described the incident as a medical issue.

So far, the passenger's identity has not been released.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
travelphiladelphia newsflight divertedamerican airlinesSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
Consumer Reports: Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Consumer Reports: Traveling safely with your pet
Consumer Reports: Safety questions to ask your Airbnb hosts
More Travel
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News