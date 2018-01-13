Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree

LOWER MERION (WPVI) --
A driver is in the hospital today after crashing their car into a tree.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday along Hollow Road near Sprague Road in Lower Merion.

Emergency crews say the driver crash into a tree that was down across the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Crews are working to clean up the scene.

