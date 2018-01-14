Braves owe Phillies Chick-fil-A after Eagles win

Prior to the Birds' NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday against the Falcons, the Phillies tweeted their Atlanta counterparts, the Braves, about a possible wager.
"Hey @Braves: We were thinking - Big day tomorrow at our neighbors' place ... How do you guys feel about making a friendly wager on the game? #FlyEaglesFly"
The Braves not only accepted, but offered the stakes of the wager.
"You know we stand #InBrotherhood! If the Eagles win, we'll hook you up with an ATL classic, @ChickFilA... BUT if (when) the @AtlantaFalcons win (which is happening), then you have to hook us up with something from Philly. Deal?"
The Phillies agreed with a wink.
"Deal. May the odds be ever in your favor. Go @Eagles!"
Then the Eagles did their part and defeated the Falcons 15-10 to move on to the NFC Championship game next Sunday.
Not taking any chances, the Phils made sure the Braves knew where to send all that chicken.
"FYI, our address is: ATTN: #AtPhillies Citizens Bank Park 1 Citizens Bank Way Philadelphia, PA 19148."'
There is no word on if the Phanatic will share all the Chick-Fil-A with his teammates, or if the Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz will want to stop by Citizens Bank Park for a bite.
