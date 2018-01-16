Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a woman on Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, Montgomery County.

James Bruce Puia, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donna Marie Donato, 62.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office said police responded to a report of an assault on the Route 202 DeKalb Street bridge at 3:06 p.m.

Once on the scene, they allegedly found Puia with blood on his face and hands, and Donato's body on the walkway.

The suspect and the victim had previously dated, investigators said.

Puia is being held without bail.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurderBridgeport Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News