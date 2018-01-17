Delco man sentenced to 90 years for sexual assault of child

Matthew Maffei

PHILADELPHIA --
A Delaware County man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison after admitting to making child pornography of a 7-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Matthew Maffei, of Aston, sexually assaulted the young daughter of a childhood friend and forced the victim's 5-year-old brother to watch. Maffei was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Philadelphia.

The judge imposed the maximum sentence of 90 years, calling the assaults "unspeakable."

The judge also asked the parents of the victims to assure their children Maffei will never be released from prison in his lifetime.

