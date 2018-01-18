FOOD & DRINK

New Bar 'Keen Philly' Now Open In Rittenhouse

There's a brand-new bar in town. The fresh addition to Rittenhouse, called Keen Philly, is located at 1708 Lombard St.

This new spot--run by husband and wife team, Chris and Caitlin Rorer--features an eclectic pub fare-style menu with starters, burgers, entrees and homestyle sides.

On the menu, expect to see appetizers like rice balls made with risotto and vegetables; mussels with tomatoes, garlic, leeks, and herbs; and "Pig Candy," thick-cut cider brined bacon candied with spicy maple syrup.

For mains, look for chai-poached chicken breast with house-made cranberry sauce, carrots, and stuffing; apple cider-brined pork chop with root vegetables and apple butter; and pan-seared fish filet with fennel and celeriac puree and quick-pickled zucchini.

There are sides like salt and vinegar beets, maple-glazed Brussels sprouts, and root vegetable bread pudding. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Rounding things out is a full selection of local draft beers, an extensive wine collection, and signature cocktails like the "Autumn Mule" with Stateside Vodka, mint, lime, cranberry, and Commonwealth ginger cider. (Take a look at the drink menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.

Dorcas H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said: "Everything about Keen points to the makings of a new neighborhood favorite. I should also mention that the prices are very reasonable for the quality of the drinks and food."

Yelper Suhrid M. added: "Great local bar. Amazing vegetarian options. Looks like a great spot to have dinner and then hang out upstairs. Super interesting bathroom decor."

And CR G. said: "The drink menu is awesome--cool without being pretentious, and really reasonably priced."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Keen Philly is open daily from 5pm-2am.
