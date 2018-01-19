REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,200 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in the neighborhood if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the below listings.

319 South 10th St., #132




Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment is located at 319 South 10th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, good closet space and plenty of natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

914 Pine St., #3r




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 914 Pine St. It's also listed for $1,195 / month. The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, great natural lighting and granite counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

400 South 9th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 400 South 9th St., which is going for $1,160 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and great natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

322 S 10th St., #7




Finally, located at 322 S 10th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,150/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, good storage space and plenty of sunlight. Both the kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,500 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News