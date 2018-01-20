Renting In Society Hill: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Read on for the listings.
400 S 2nd St., #402b
Listed at $1,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 400 S 2nd St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a wood-burning fireplace, great natural lighting, built-in storage and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
530 S 2nd St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 530 S 2nd St. It's also listed for $1,495 / month for its 700 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
723 Spruce St., #1f
Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 723 Spruce St., which is going for $1,460 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and great natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
729 Spruce St., #1B
Located at 729 Spruce St., here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,460/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and good natural lighting. The building has assigned parking. and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
