2 people critical after stabbing in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were both stabbed in Center City, Philadelphia.
It happened before 8 p.m. Saturday outside Broad Street Ministries in the 300 block of South Broad Street.
A 25-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck and stomach. Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed once in the face and stomach.
Police say a weapon was recovered and a suspect is in custody.
All individuals involved in the incident are believed to be homeless.
