2 people critical after stabbing in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

2 people critical after stabbing in Center City. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m on January 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were both stabbed in Center City, Philadelphia.

It happened before 8 p.m. Saturday outside Broad Street Ministries in the 300 block of South Broad Street.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck and stomach. Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed once in the face and stomach.

Police say a weapon was recovered and a suspect is in custody.

All individuals involved in the incident are believed to be homeless.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsstabbingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News