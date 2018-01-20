2 people critical after stabbing in Center City

A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were both stabbed in Center City, Philadelphia.It happened before 8 p.m. Saturday outside Broad Street Ministries in the 300 block of South Broad Street.A 25-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck and stomach. Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed once in the face and stomach.Police say a weapon was recovered and a suspect is in custody.All individuals involved in the incident are believed to be homeless.------