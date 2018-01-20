Woman fatally stabbed inside Juniata cemetery

Philadelphia police say a suspect is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed inside a cemetery in the Juniata section.It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of North Front Street.The victim, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed three times in the left side by someone she knew.Police say the suspect then took her to St. Christopher's Hospital where she died.Investigators have not said the motive for the stabbing.------