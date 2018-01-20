The city preps for Eagles' game Sunday

In Mayfair Saturday night employees at New London Pizza are filling big orders ahead of the game, but they are also thinking about safety and fan reaction after the game.Jenny from Mayfair said, "We're taking precaution because everyone being out tomorrow and we're going to make sure everything is shutdown, but still running for safety precautions.Philadelphia police warned businesses around Frankford and Cottman to be prepared in case win or lose fans get out of control Sunday night.It's happened in the past, New London Pizza will remain open.Their neighbors, Francesco Steaks will wait and see."If it's too too crazy and it becomes too much we'll close down but if it's like everything is okay, we'll stay open," Jenny said.Across the city Sunday afternoon, safety measures will go into place.Saturday night flyers placed on cars along Broad Street gave a heads up to drivers - starting Sunday at 2 p.m., there is no parking on Broad Street from South Street to the Stadium Complex that includes the northbound and southbound sides and the medians.At FDR Park tonight it's dark and quiet, but come tomorrow tailgating can begin at 6 a.m.Opening in phases, the Wells Fargo Lots, the M, N, and P lots will open at 11:30 a.m., then parking at Citizens Bank Park at 3 p.m.Philadelphia police have identified hot spots calling on past experience after the Phillies won in 2008.Police know the drill handling big events with the DNC and the Pope.Security is on the minds of some Minnesota visitors, who say they are impressed with Philadelphia so far.Eric Perkinson said, "We've seen a lot of police they have it pretty well protected so far."Karren McKercher added, "You know we're not intimidating people, hopefully trouble won't find us."------