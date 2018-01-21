SPORTS

Tailgating Timeline: Gates open hours before NFC Championship Game

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles Fans tailgate in anticipation of big game: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While the NFC Championship Game may be hours away, the tailgating has already begun.

EMBED More News Videos

Tailgaters await kickoff of NFC Championship Game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on January 21, 2018.


Philadelphia Eagles fans - and Minnesota Vikings fans, too - were allowed to begin their pregame festivities at FDR Park starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. A $40 cash sign was placed at the entrance shortly before the gates opened.
At 11:30 a.m., the M, N, and P lots at the Wells Fargo Center open for tailgaters.

The K Lot opens at 1 p.m.

Then, the Citizens Bank Park lots open at 3 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., Headhouse Plaza, followed by Club & Suites and Inner Gates at 4:30 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Tailgaters arrive early to get ready for kickoff. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2018.



For a full list of parking options, visit Lincolnfinancialfield.com/parking/

Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Tailgating begins hours before NFC Championship Game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Police and Eagles' fans want a safe city this weekend. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 19, 2018.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesMinnesota Vikingsnfc championship gamenfl playoffsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police and Eagles' fans want a safe city this weekend
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
Parking to be restricted on Broad St. for NFC Championship
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News