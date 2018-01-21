SPORTS

Parking restrictions around Philadelphia during Eagles game

Parking restrictions, added security for NFC Championship Game. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at Noon on January 21, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Across the city Sunday afternoon, safety measures will go into place prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting Sunday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 3 a.m., there is no parking on Broad Street from South Street to the Stadium Complex, that includes the northbound and southbound sides and the medians.


There is also a parking ban at Frankford and Cottman avenues from 3 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.



There will also be increased security at historic hotspots like the Frankford and Cottman intersection and South Broad Street.

Kickoff is set at 6:40 p.m.



Kickoff is set at 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia police say there will be no parking allowed on Broad Street from South Street to the stadium complex starting Sunday afternoon ahead of the NFC Championship game

Parking restrictions, security increased ahead of game.



