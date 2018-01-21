SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Across the city Sunday afternoon, safety measures will go into place prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.
Starting Sunday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 3 a.m., there is no parking on Broad Street from South Street to the Stadium Complex, that includes the northbound and southbound sides and the medians.
From @PhillyPolice: due to #Eagles NFC Championship Game, there will NO PARKING on Broad St, from South St to Stadium Complex Area. Includes NB/SB lanes AND the median strip. In effect Sunday, Jan 21st at 2pm to Monday, Jan 22 at 3am. "NO PARKING" signs will be posted pic.twitter.com/hyAO1wP0lA— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 19, 2018
There is also a parking ban at Frankford and Cottman avenues from 3 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.
.@PhillyPolice officer is out early hanging signs advising of the parking ban on Frankford at Cottman beginning at 3pm. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ZE2mFOPWHW— Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 21, 2018
There will also be increased security at historic hotspots like the Frankford and Cottman intersection and South Broad Street.
Kickoff is set at 6:40 p.m.
