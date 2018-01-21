Men arguing after movie at Riverview theater exchange gunfire

Two men leaving a South Philadelphia movie theater got into an argument that led to gunfire, police say.It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday as the two left the United Artist Riverview Plaza Stadium on the 1400 block of S Christopher Columbus Boulevard.Police say when the men arrived at Warmdaddy's restaurant, they both pulled guns at each other and started shooting.One man was critically injured. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.The other man is being questioned by police.Investigators say he had a license to carry a gun, but the other shooter did not.Police have not filed charges at this time.------