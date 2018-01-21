Workers in Philadelphia are greasing light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing them after the NFC Championship Game.Philadephia police said they've tried to think of everything to keep the city safe & secure from overexuberant Eagles fans.The Action Cam found a police department worker in South Philadelphia with a big can of shortening, applying it to metal utility poles.Officials said the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.The workers applying the grease are jokingly calling themselves the "Crisco Cops."The Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings at the Linc Sunday night.The winning team will earn a spot in the Super Bowl.