VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook shows the heartwarming meeting.It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real life Pluto.------