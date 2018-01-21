VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.
Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.
It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.
Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.
Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook shows the heartwarming meeting.
It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real life Pluto.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdisneyDisney Worldpluto
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdisneyDisney Worldpluto