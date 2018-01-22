Fans stocking up on Eagles NFC Championship gear

Congratulations, Philadelphia. Get your gear here https://t.co/6VSjEvmIl9 or at local Philadelphia stores. pic.twitter.com/fJEOJelG3O — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) January 22, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2975509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans celbrating the Eagles win at Frankford and Cottman avenues: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 10 p.m., January 21, 2018

The Birds are moving on and @Modells is open late so you can get your official NFC Championship merchandise!! Stop by the store or shop online now: https://t.co/q62QKNwU4m pic.twitter.com/pU9OpfaATE — Modell's (@Modells) January 22, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles NFC Champions gear became available as soon as the game ended Sunday night.For those you were not able to make it out to the stores after the game, you'll get another chance Monday.Dick's Sporting Goods extended their hours last night.They quickly placed the new inventory on the racks and shelves.New caps, scarves, jerseys, t-shirts, pennants were being kept in the back until the clock ran out of the NFC Championship Game.Dick's will open for business at 6 a.m.It was the same scene in Modell's in South Philadelphia.The sporting goods chain was also open late so fans could get the gear as soon as possible.Of course, everything is available online if you don't want to go to the store.----------