Fans stocking up on Eagles NFC Championship gear

Fans looking to grab Eagles gear. Vernon Odom reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles NFC Champions gear became available as soon as the game ended Sunday night.

For those you were not able to make it out to the stores after the game, you'll get another chance Monday.


Dick's Sporting Goods extended their hours last night.

Fans celbrating the Eagles win at Frankford and Cottman avenues: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 10 p.m., January 21, 2018



They quickly placed the new inventory on the racks and shelves.

New caps, scarves, jerseys, t-shirts, pennants were being kept in the back until the clock ran out of the NFC Championship Game.

Dick's will open for business at 6 a.m.



It was the same scene in Modell's in South Philadelphia.



The sporting goods chain was also open late so fans could get the gear as soon as possible.


Of course, everything is available online if you don't want to go to the store.

