Eagles release Super Bowl ticket, travel packages details

EMBED >More News Videos Chad Pradelli talks to Eagles fans at the Linc following the game on Action News at 11 p.m., January 21, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Fans celebrate Eagles win outside of the Linc: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 10 p.m., January 21, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Eagles release Super Bowl ticket info. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings to play in the Super Bowl. In a cruel bit of irony, the Birds will now head to the Viking's home field, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.But if you want to watch the game in person, get ready to dig deep, it is going to cost you.A short time after the NFC Championship victory, the Eagles released information about the tickets.If you just need a ticket to the game, expect to spend nearly $5,000.And if you add on a hotel and airfare, the package could set you back almost $7,000. Hotels include the Hampton Inn Minneapolis and the Hilton Garden Inn St. Paul.These hotels are about 30 minutes away from the stadium.The tickets also include an Eagles Pregame Party which the team says will include:- Chef-focused food stations with seafood, premium carvings and other action stations- Handcrafted, top-shelf cocktails, large selections of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages as well as team-colored drinks- Casual seating with live entertainment, including NFL talks and surprise musical performances- Tailgate gamesMore Details: https://www.primesport.com/d/philadelphia-eagles ----------