Eagles release Super Bowl ticket, travel packages details

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings to play in the Super Bowl. In a cruel bit of irony, the Birds will now head to the Viking's home field, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
But if you want to watch the game in person, get ready to dig deep, it is going to cost you.
A short time after the NFC Championship victory, the Eagles released information about the tickets.
If you just need a ticket to the game, expect to spend nearly $5,000.
And if you add on a hotel and airfare, the package could set you back almost $7,000. Hotels include the Hampton Inn Minneapolis and the Hilton Garden Inn St. Paul.
These hotels are about 30 minutes away from the stadium.
The tickets also include an Eagles Pregame Party which the team says will include:
- Chef-focused food stations with seafood, premium carvings and other action stations
- Handcrafted, top-shelf cocktails, large selections of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages as well as team-colored drinks
- Casual seating with live entertainment, including NFL talks and surprise musical performances
- Tailgate games
More Details: https://www.primesport.com/d/philadelphia-eagles
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps