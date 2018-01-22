Pink, Mike Trout, famous names react to Eagles win

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Super Bowl !!! Lets gooooooo!!!!!#FlyEaglesFly — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2018

Mike Trout cheers on the Eagles. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.

Lucky Jersey Strikes Again. Thank You Philadelphia. #FlyEaglesFly. @ South Philadelphia https://t.co/D3WkllYckU — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 22, 2018

My Super Bowl memory 3: (prediction) The @eagles beat the greatest quarterback of all time and begin a historic dynasty. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 22, 2018

Incredible year for the @Eagles - congrats on making the super bowl! — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) January 22, 2018

I’m happier than is rationally acceptable. #FlyEaglesFly — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 22, 2018

Congrats #Eagles on the NFC championships! As Zac cries, we understand you had to do it to em. — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) January 22, 2018

WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FLYEAGLESFLY @Eagles — Kristen Alderson (@krisalderson) January 22, 2018

Fans celebrate Eagles win outside of the Linc: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 10 p.m., January 21, 2018

Welp, we are all #Eagles fans now. — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 22, 2018

As a person who has lived here my entire life and loves our Eagles, this is emotional. I'm happy to be here, but want to climb over that mountain. All of us, past and present, deserve it! #FlyEaglesFly — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 22, 2018

@Eagles and Philadelphia, congrats!! An incredible season, with ONE MORE GAME!! #FlyEaglesFly Let's be proud, let's celebrate, let's be safe and smart tonight! — Michael A. Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) January 22, 2018

Congratulations to the @Eagles on an incredible win in Philadelphia tonight. #FlyEaglesFly to the #Superbowl! https://t.co/49L5gthHDH — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 22, 2018

They said we couldn’t do it.

But this city eats doubters for lunch. And also hoagies. #FlyEaglesFly — Wawa (@Wawa) January 22, 2018

Let's gooooooooo EAGLES!!!!! THIS IS OUR TIME DAMN IT!!!!!!! Stand up Philadelphia!!!!!! — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 21, 2018

Birds of a feather fly together and we are going to soar this weekend! Go Eagles!!! https://t.co/f1v4EMGMR4 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 21, 2018

