Pink, Mike Trout, famous names react to Eagles win

Pink
Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo— P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018
Will Smith
"Dear @philadelphiaeagles,
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
I think it's time for a Super Bowl title,
What about you?
HAHAHA... PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING!"
Mike Trout
Super Bowl !!! Lets gooooooo!!!!!#FlyEaglesFly— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2018
Kobe Bryant
Getting there wasn’t the goal @Eagles let’s finish the job #focus #superbowl— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 22, 2018
Bradley Cooper & Charles Barkley
Though they don't have social media accounts, Cooper and Barkley were spotted cheering for the Eagles at the game.
Oh hey #BradleyCooper 🔥 #FlyEagelsFly pic.twitter.com/hzeV6o1vBG— Q102 Philly (@Q102Philly) January 22, 2018
Shane Victorino
January 22, 2018
Questlove
Lucky Jersey Strikes Again. Thank You Philadelphia. #FlyEaglesFly. @ South Philadelphia https://t.co/D3WkllYckU— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 22, 2018
Miles Teller
January 22, 2018
M. Night Shyamalan
My Super Bowl memory 3: (prediction) The @eagles beat the greatest quarterback of all time and begin a historic dynasty.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 22, 2018
David Robinson
Incredible year for the @Eagles - congrats on making the super bowl!— David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) January 22, 2018
Mark Leiter Jr.
Complete Domination WOW #FlyEaglesFly #homedogsgonnaeat— Mark Leiter Jr (@Leiter_Jr) January 22, 2018
Ron Jaworski
#SuperBowlLII here come the #Eagles! 😎 pic.twitter.com/gu7E4aAVtX— Ron Jaworski (@jawsespn) January 22, 2018
Kaitlin Olson
Super Bowl-bound Eagles!!!! pic.twitter.com/VHrbzEZEqr— kaitlin olson (@KaitlinOlson) January 22, 2018
Rob McElhenney
I’m happier than is rationally acceptable. #FlyEaglesFly— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 22, 2018
American Authors
Congrats #Eagles on the NFC championships! As Zac cries, we understand you had to do it to em.— American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) January 22, 2018
Ralph Garman
Congrats to my beloved @Eagles and especially @NFoles_9! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/N8RTi7JlaI— Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) January 22, 2018
Kevin Negandhi
An unforgettable night. Super Bowl Bound. #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles @jaketapper @88EricLindros pic.twitter.com/wx2Uo6ycdO— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) January 22, 2018
Kristen Alderson
WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FLYEAGLESFLY @Eagles— Kristen Alderson (@krisalderson) January 22, 2018
Robert Flores
Welp, we are all #Eagles fans now.— Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 22, 2018
Jim Kenney
As a person who has lived here my entire life and loves our Eagles, this is emotional. I'm happy to be here, but want to climb over that mountain. All of us, past and present, deserve it! #FlyEaglesFly— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 22, 2018
Michael Nutter
@Eagles and Philadelphia, congrats!! An incredible season, with ONE MORE GAME!! #FlyEaglesFly Let's be proud, let's celebrate, let's be safe and smart tonight!— Michael A. Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) January 22, 2018
Tom Wolf
Congratulations to the @Eagles on an incredible win in Philadelphia tonight. #FlyEaglesFly to the #Superbowl! https://t.co/49L5gthHDH— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 22, 2018
John Carney
Congrats @Eagles — NFC Champs!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uo4VZfaf8A— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) January 22, 2018
Wawa
They said we couldn’t do it.— Wawa (@Wawa) January 22, 2018
But this city eats doubters for lunch. And also hoagies. #FlyEaglesFly
Before the game:
Kevin Hart
Let's gooooooooo EAGLES!!!!! THIS IS OUR TIME DAMN IT!!!!!!! Stand up Philadelphia!!!!!!— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 21, 2018
Sylvester Stallone
Birds of a feather fly together and we are going to soar this weekend! Go Eagles!!! https://t.co/f1v4EMGMR4— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 21, 2018
