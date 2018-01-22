PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Pink, Mike Trout, famous names react to Eagles win

Pink reacts to Eagles NFC Championship win.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Doylestown native Pink, West Philadelphia native Will Smith, and Millville native Mike Trout were among the famous names celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship on social media.

Pink


Will Smith
"Dear @philadelphiaeagles,
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
I think it's time for a Super Bowl title,
What about you?
HAHAHA... PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING!"


Mike Trout
Mike Trout cheers on the Eagles.



Kobe Bryant


Bradley Cooper & Charles Barkley
Though they don't have social media accounts, Cooper and Barkley were spotted cheering for the Eagles at the game.


Shane Victorino


Questlove

Miles Teller


M. Night Shyamalan


David Robinson


Mark Leiter Jr.


Ron Jaworski

Kaitlin Olson


Rob McElhenney


American Authors


Ralph Garman


Kevin Negandhi


Kristen Alderson
Fans celebrate Eagles win outside of the Linc



Robert Flores


Jim Kenney


Michael Nutter


Tom Wolf


John Carney


Wawa


Before the game:

Kevin Hart


Sylvester Stallone


