SEPTA stops selling tokens at Market-Frankford and Broad Street line stations

SEPTA phasing out token continues. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA is no longer selling tokens at the Market-Frankford and Broad Street line stations.

It is part of the transit agency's transition to phase out tokens and replace them with the SEPTA Key card.

They are free with a $10 minimum load.

Tokens will still be sold at major SEPTA sales offices and regional rail stations.

In March, SEPTA will begin phasing out token sales at the remaining Authority-owned locations, including major sales offices and Regional Rail stations.

