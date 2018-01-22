PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA is no longer selling tokens at the Market-Frankford and Broad Street line stations.
It is part of the transit agency's transition to phase out tokens and replace them with the SEPTA Key card.
They are free with a $10 minimum load.
Tokens will still be sold at major SEPTA sales offices and regional rail stations.
In March, SEPTA will begin phasing out token sales at the remaining Authority-owned locations, including major sales offices and Regional Rail stations.
