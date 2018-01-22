2 injured in South Philadelphia shooting

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two people were injured in a shooting in South Philadelphia.
It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at Broad and Bainbridge streets.
Police found dozens of shell casings at the scene.
The two people were each shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The passenger side of a parked car was also riddled with gunshots.
No arrests have been made.
