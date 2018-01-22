Doug Pederson: Eagles still have one more game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2976308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Excitement remains in the air morning after Eagles win. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.

The season's not over yet!The Eagles are now on their way to Super Bowl LII after their crushing defeat of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Campionship game.Head coach Doug Pederson told his team after the game on Sunday night that there was still one big game left, and it's a message he repeated while talking to reporters on Monday."I've got to communicate and keep things on a rigid, tight schedule, and make sure the guys are focused on the job at hand. They even said it after the game last night in the locker room, that there's a lot of unfinished business still to do. There is one game left. One game left in the season. We've come this far and want to make sure that we stay focused. We have a great locker room, as you guys know. Trust my leaders of that team to get the job done," he said.The team released video Monday of their postgame locker room speeches."We're going to the Super Bowl," Pederson said."We're going to the 'Ship. What? We're going to the 'Ship," the team chanted."Hey, I cannot tell you, from the bottom of my heart, I love every one of you, coaches, players, personnel in the entire organization. The amount of work that has gone in to what you have accomplished this season - and guess what? We are not done yet," Pederson said. "We got one more football game to play this season. One more game. We play this game to play on the world's biggest stage. You're going to the Super Bowl! Let's go!"Jenkins then gave his encouraging words."You're going to hear it all the time, the phrase 'we're going to the Super Bowl.' We ain't just going, we're going to win. We didn't put in all this work not to just get here and celebrate, man, we're gonna win. Everybody in this world that talked bad about us, that doubted us, all we did was stick together, love each other, have fun playing. Family on three," Jenkins said."One. Two. Three - ""Family!" the Eagles said.Watch the speeches:----------