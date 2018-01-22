Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Millville, New Jersey.Officials said that around 10:47 a.m. Monday morning, Edward Gandy, 47, of Dock Street called 911 to report he had a loaded gun near the intersection of HIgh and McNeal Streets.Police responded to the area and an officer-involved shooting took place. Gandy was shot and later pronounced dead.Officials said no firearm was recovered at the location.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement saying a deadly force investigation is underway.Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Detective Nicholina Pennington at 856-362-0751.----------