The Philly Home & Garden Show is just a few weeks away. Among the exhibitors? A feng shui master who specializes in paint that she promises, can make you happier and healthier.
Philly Home + Garden Show
February 16-18
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Avenue
Oaks, PA 19456
https://phillyhomeandgarden.com
Click Here to Enter the Free Tickets Sweepstakes
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Feng shui your way to happiness
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
STYLE & FASHION
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories