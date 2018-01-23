FYI PHILLY

Feng shui your way to happiness

A feng shui master who specializes in paint promises to make you happier and healthier. (WPVI)

The Philly Home & Garden Show is just a few weeks away. Among the exhibitors? A feng shui master who specializes in paint that she promises, can make you happier and healthier.


Philly Home + Garden Show
February 16-18
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Avenue
Oaks, PA 19456
https://phillyhomeandgarden.com
