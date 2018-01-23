SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Avoiding Super Bowl ticket scams

What's the Deal: Avoiding Super Bowl ticket scams - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 22, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
With less than two weeks to go until Super Bowl LII, tickets are quickly becoming a hot commodity and that demand is already bringing out the scammers.

Bogus tickets are big business and Action News has learned that of the six people arrested Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, three of them were arrested because of counterfeit tickets.

And Super Bowl 52 tickets are set to be the most expensive ever.

Eagles fans are now looking toward U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota - but watch out.

This is not the time to buy from an unknown individual or alleged business on sites like Craig's List. Instead, buy only from a reputable, known vendor.

"Legitimate tickets brokers are going to be vetted, they'll have a storefront, real indications of being a business," said Andy Goode from the Better Business Bureau.

When Action News checked for tickets this Monday afternoon, the cheapest tickets through NFL Ticket Exchange were $5,982.

Through websites like StubHub and Seat Geek, prices ranged from $4,727 (including fees) in the nosebleed section to $66,655 to sit in the Delta Sky360 Club.

No matter where you buy, take precautions.

"So you may want to check that the section, seat, row number are all legitimate and that they actually exist in that stadium. And if you can't find them or verify an address or phone number, these are things to look out for," said Goode. "If they're asking you to send money overseas, that's also an indication they're not a verified seller."

Also be careful when buying a Super Bowl travel package. Pay with a credit card and know exactly what's included. Some packages do not include game tickets and for those that do, Goode has a warning.

"You should also know where the ticket's coming from, how the package seller got the tickets and once you have that information, check out those company names with the BBB," he suggests.

Verify hotel stays by calling the hotel directly and confirming the vendor's reseration. All the hotels Action News checked in downtown Minneapolis are sold out, but if you're willing to travel about 5 to 20 miles there are options for $300-$500 dollars.

For an official Eagles Super Bowl travel package that includes a game day ticket, airfare, and a 3-night hotel stay in a quad - which accommodates four guests per room - the price is $6,835 per person.

