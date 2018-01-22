Want to see the Super Bowl in person? Get ready to pay

The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl, but if you want to see them in-person you'd better be ready to loosen those purse strings.M&J Travel in Newtown Square specializes in Eagles road-game travel packages. With the Eagles now set to go to Super Bowl LII, their office was hopping on Monday."Phones are ringing off the hook," said Jennie Welischek, who said they actually booked a family of four around midnight.The question is: How much would you be willing to spend to watch the Eagles play in the Super Bowl?"I would probably drop a paycheck. You know, maybe $2,000. A paycheck I would splurge," said Lyndsey Matteo of Springfield."I would spend about five grand, you know, flight out there, do it up. But tickets are probably going to cost about five-grand to get in," said Anthony Matteo.In fact, the package they are selling at M&J, including round-trip airfare to Minneapolis, three-night hotel, and one game ticket, begins at $7,600 per person."It's a hefty ticket price, but your diehards are definitely interested, your diehards are definitely booking," Welischek said.Officials from AAA say if you are trying to get to Minneapolis on a budget, be wary of travel scams. The most expensive part of the package is the actual Super Bowl ticket, so make sure you are dealing with a reputable third-party ticket broker."AAA partners with Ticket Monster. You want to make sure that ticket brokers are offering you a 100% guarantee on those tickets," said Jana Tidwell of AAA.One more tip: If you plan on renting a car in Minneapolis, you'd better make that reservation now! AAA said, as of Monday, it was harder to get a rental car reservation than a hotel room.------