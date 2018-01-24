OPIOIDS

Four Short Years: Ronnie Powell's story

EMBED </>More Videos

From the outside, Ronnie Powell seemed to have it all.. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
From the outside, Ronnie Powell seemed to have it all.

"Everything he touched, every sport he did he excelled in. He was a very athletic, very smart, very funny and very kind person. He was very much for the underdog," said his mother, Justina McIntyre.

"His love, his passion, was football," she said. "Ronnie caught the eye of the Tennessee Tigers coaches. They loved his speed."

"They offered him a complete ride scholarship, and that was an exciting day to sign that paper," McIntyre said.



But she later found out Ronnie was also struggling with addiction. During high school, he started smoking marijuana and then experimenting with opioids.

"It was all pills from other people giving it to him or selling it," McIntyre said. "From my knowledge, it did not get to heroin yet, it was a lot of Oxy though," she said.

Ronnie lost his scholarship to Tennessee State University. He moved home and was hoping to get a fresh start.

He died October 13, 2008, from a drug overdose.

"He went to sleep and never woke up that night," McIntyre said. "Ronnie started abusing pills at 15 and he died at 19. That was four short years," McIntyre said.



"I miss the fact that my door would just fly open and he would yell, 'Mom, I'm home!'"

Ronnie's daughter was born four months after he died.

"Her name is Angel, and she is an Angel," said McIntyre. "So Angel knows that her daddy is in heaven, not looking for any more chemicals and he's healed from his addiction."

But despite the passage of time and the love of her granddaughter, the pain remains.

"A lot of people say it gets better with time. I wouldn't say it gets better... It's that you learn how to make it work," she said.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckopioidsheroindrugs6abc Opioids
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Opioid Crisis: Are safe injection sites the answer?
Emerald City: Ground Zero of Philly's Opioid Crisis
Brandon Novak: Back from Death's Door
Managing the Pain: Elizabeth Lopez's story
Navigating treatment options for opioid addiction
OPIOIDS
$1.7 million worth of fentanyl seized at Port of Philadelphia
Jeff Sessions announces largest healthcare fraud takedown in US history
Art of Aging: Over-prescribed prescription drugs
Mass eviction at Kensington homeless encampments
Deadline approaches for clearing out Kensington homeless encampment
More opioids
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News