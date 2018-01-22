Paulsboro police identify suspects in rash of car thefts

PAULSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --Paulsboro police said tips from Action News viewers directly helped identify the suspects involved a rash of car thefts and at least one carjacking.
Police first reported the rash of thefts last Thursday.
Detectives said more police work needs to be done before arrests can be made.
There have been at least eight cars stolen from the area in the past two months, several where the engines were left running.
