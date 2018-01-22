Paulsboro police identify suspects in rash of car thefts

EMBED </>More Videos

Paulsboro police locate persons of interest in car thefts: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 22, 2018 (WPVI)

PAULSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Paulsboro police said tips from Action News viewers directly helped identify the suspects involved a rash of car thefts and at least one carjacking.

Police first reported the rash of thefts last Thursday.

Detectives said more police work needs to be done before arrests can be made.

There have been at least eight cars stolen from the area in the past two months, several where the engines were left running.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscarauto theftcarjacking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News