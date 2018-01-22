Police: Gunman fires into car while driving on I-95

Pennsylvania State Police said a man bearing resemblance to this sketch fired a bullet into another motorist's car on I-95 Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police say an attempted killer is on the loose.The gunman fired a shot into someone's car while driving on I-95 Monday.It happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 3, Highland Avenue in Chester Township.Police said the bullet penetrated the driver's side rear area of the victim's car. The suspect then drove south on Interstate 95Troopers said he was believed to be driving an older model gold Ford Taurus.The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30-40 years of age with facial hair. Troopers said he was believed to be driving an older model gold Ford Taurus.Police said it's not known what the motive was.Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police Media Barracks.----------