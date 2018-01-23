West Philadelphia fire damages 2 homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2979592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 homes damaged by fire in West Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 23, 2018.

A fire on a West Philadelphia block moved from one home to another early Tuesday morning.It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Hazel Avenue near 58th Street.Smoke was billowing out of the original home when fire crews arrived on scene.Red Paws Relief was also called to rescue two cats and a dog.It took crews approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control.The Red Cross is providing emergency assistance for seven people displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is unknown.------