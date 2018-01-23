West Philadelphia fire damages 2 homes

WEST PHILADELPIHA (WPVI) --A fire on a West Philadelphia block moved from one home to another early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Hazel Avenue near 58th Street.
Smoke was billowing out of the original home when fire crews arrived on scene.
Red Paws Relief was also called to rescue two cats and a dog.
It took crews approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
The Red Cross is providing emergency assistance for seven people displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps