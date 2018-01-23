NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say a robbery suspect led them on a foot chase in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
According to authorities, the suspect crashed a car at Woodhaven Road and Glenfield Street then took off on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.
Investigators used a K-9 unit to search for a weapon.
Police were not injured during the chase.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps