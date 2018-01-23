Robbery suspect leads police on foot chase in Northeast Philadelphia

Robbery suspect leads police on foot chase. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a robbery suspect led them on a foot chase in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

According to authorities, the suspect crashed a car at Woodhaven Road and Glenfield Street then took off on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

Investigators used a K-9 unit to search for a weapon.

Police were not injured during the chase.

