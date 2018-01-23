Nick Foles on cover of Sports Illustrated Super Bowl issue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl is not just the Big Story on Action News, it's the cover story on Sports Illustrated.
Sports Illustrated released its Super Bowl LII Preview issue on Tuesday with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on the cover.
They call him the "Ultimate Underdog."
THIS WEEK'S COVER: And then Nick Foles happened again! The Eagles' backup is now a Super Bowl starter. pic.twitter.com/bco0LuwcCR— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2018
Yes, there is another cover with the New England Patriots' Tom Brady. And Sports Illustrated did choose the Patriots to win the Super Bowl 27 to 16, but no need to focus on that.
Go Birds!
