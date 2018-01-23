SPORTS

Nick Foles on cover of Sports Illustrated Super Bowl issue

Nicks Foles on cover of Sports Illustrated. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl is not just the Big Story on Action News, it's the cover story on Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated released its Super Bowl LII Preview issue on Tuesday with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on the cover.

They call him the "Ultimate Underdog."



Yes, there is another cover with the New England Patriots' Tom Brady. And Sports Illustrated did choose the Patriots to win the Super Bowl 27 to 16, but no need to focus on that.

Eagles players react to win over Vikings: Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody report on Action News at 11 p.m., January 21, 2018



Go Birds!

