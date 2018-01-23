Other topics include: What's next for former Governor Chris Christie; Philadelphia suing a maker of opioids, another democratic challenger enters the race against Bob Brady, Sen. Toomey (R) officially endorses Lou Barletta (R) for Senate and was President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh actually a congressional campaign rally? Plus, our panelist give their BEST reasons why Amazon's Jeff Bezos should pick Philly for their new HQ2!
This week's Insiders are Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.