INSIDE STORY

Governor Phil Murphy's bold agenda for New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Story - January 21, 2018 (1 of 3)

Inside Story Pt. 1: Phil Murphy sworn in as N.J. Govenor, Amazon HQ in Philly and opiod epidemic

The panel discusses Phil Murphy's top priorities for New Jersey and Philly suing makers of opioids. (WPVI)

By
Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the new Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy (D) and his bold agenda for the state.
Democrat Phil Murphy sworn in to replace Gov. Christie
A former Wall Street executive and Obama administration diplomat was sworn in as New Jersey's governor Tuesday, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie and returning full control of state government to Democrats.

Other topics include: What's next for former Governor Chris Christie; Philadelphia suing a maker of opioids, another democratic challenger enters the race against Bob Brady, Sen. Toomey (R) officially endorses Lou Barletta (R) for Senate and was President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh actually a congressional campaign rally? Plus, our panelist give their BEST reasons why Amazon's Jeff Bezos should pick Philly for their new HQ2!
EMBED More News Videos

The panel previews President Donald Trumps visit to Western Pennsylvania and take a look at the local Congressional race.

Philly among Amazon H2 finalilsts
Amazon has announced 20 finalists in the competition among cities to host its second headquarters in North America, and Philadelphia is among them.
EMBED More News Videos

The panel offer stories of the week and Eagles talk!

Three and Out: The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl!
Ducis and Jaws look at the NFC Championship Game rout and the upcoming matchup vs. the New England Patriots.

This week's Insiders are Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
Listen to Inside Story as a Podcast
If you can't watch inside Story every week, you can subscribe to the podcast and have it delivered directly to you every week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinside storypennsylvania politicsnew jersey politicsphil murphychris christiedonald trumpPhiladelphia Eaglespat toomeyelection 2018
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump denies making 's---hole' comments, says he's 'not a racist'
Listen to Inside Story as a Podcast
INSIDE STORY
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
Inside Story: National Immigration debate comes to Philly
Watch Inside Story: Mayor Kenney responds to audit of city accounting
Watch June 27 Inside Story: Migration separation story reaches Del. Valley
Watch Inside Story: What is happening with the city of Philadelphia's finances?
More inside story
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News