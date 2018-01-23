FOOD & DRINK

Local shop won't sell Boston cream donuts ahead of Super Bowl LII

EMBED </>More Videos

Local shop won't sell Boston cream donuts ahead of Super Bowl - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As we countdown to Super Bowl LII, a local donut shop is taking the big game very seriously.

If you are in the mood for some Boston cream donuts, you won't find them at Dottie's Donuts in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shop said on their Facebook page: "Until the Eagles win the Super Bowl, we won't be serving our Boston cream donuts or any other New England themed donuts."



Until the Super Bowl is over, Dottie's Donuts has replaced the iconic flavor with what they call their Cream Boston Donut featuring a vanilla glaze, chopped pistachios, and matcha cream filling.

The shop is also adding to their menu the Greased Pole Donut, which is chocolate with a vanilla and matcha icing.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
foodphilly newsdonutsfoodPhiladelphia EaglesNew England PatriotsnflAction News Sportssuper bowl 52Southwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News