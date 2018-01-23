SPORTS

Eagles wearing midnight green in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII

Doug Pederson: Eagles still have one more game.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they'll be taking the field in Minnesota sporting midnight green jerseys.

The Eagles made the announcement on social media, along with a video of the Super Bowl LII patches being sewn onto the jerseys.


The New England Patriots announced earlier in the day that they will wear their road white jerseys when they face the Birds.

The Patriots' home jersey is blue. But as the home team in the Super Bowl, they can decide which jersey to wear, and perhaps they had their Super Bowl history in mind when choosing white.



The team wearing white jerseys has won the Super Bowl in 12 of the previous 13 seasons.

The Eagles are looking to put a blemish on that trend.

Information from ESPN was used in this post.

