PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they'll be taking the field in Minnesota sporting midnight green jerseys.
The Eagles made the announcement on social media, along with a video of the Super Bowl LII patches being sewn onto the jerseys.
Midnight green in Minnesota.#SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/puDs42IrsU— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 23, 2018
The New England Patriots announced earlier in the day that they will wear their road white jerseys when they face the Birds.
The Patriots' home jersey is blue. But as the home team in the Super Bowl, they can decide which jersey to wear, and perhaps they had their Super Bowl history in mind when choosing white.
Home team, away jerseys.#Patriots elect to wear white for #SuperBowl; team is 3-0 in white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/nnBNqSzrlW— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018
The team wearing white jerseys has won the Super Bowl in 12 of the previous 13 seasons.
The Eagles are looking to put a blemish on that trend.
Information from ESPN was used in this post.
