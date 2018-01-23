REAL ESTATE

Renting In Rittenhouse: What Will $1,100 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,100 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1530 Spruce St., #722




Listed at $1,095 / month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 1530 Spruce St. In the sunny unit, you can expect hardwood floors, built-in shelving and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry and a fitness center. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2220 Walnut St., #210




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 2220 Walnut St. It's also listed for $1,095 / month for its 360 square feet of space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, good closet space and plenty of natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1521 Pine St., #2f




Here's a studio apartment at 1521 Pine St., which is going for $1,000 / month. In the south-facing, second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, good closet space and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and additional storage space. Pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,500 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News