OPIOIDS

Philadelphia wants safe injection sites amid opioid fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia wants safe injection sites amid opioid fight. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday, saying they would seek outside operators to establish one or more safe injection sites.

Safe injection sites are locations where people can shoot up under the supervision of a doctor who can administer an antidote if necessary.

Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says the sites could be "a life-saving strategy and a pathway to treatment."

However, Pennsylvania's attorney general is not on board.

EMBED More News Videos

Are safe injection sites the answer?



Josh Shapiro expressed his opposition in a statement released this afternoon.

It reads, in part, "sanctioning a 'safe injection site' presents significant public safety concerns..."

He goes on to say that "changes in state and federal law would need to occur for these sites to operate legally."

Other cities have proposed the idea. No U.S. city has established such a site, though there are some in Canada and Europe.

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city. More than 1,200 people fatally overdosed in Philadelphia in 2017, one-third more than 2016.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckopioidsdrug addictionphiladelphia news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Philadelphia wants safe injection sites amid opioid fight
OPIOIDS
$1.7 million worth of fentanyl seized at Port of Philadelphia
Jeff Sessions announces largest healthcare fraud takedown in US history
Art of Aging: Over-prescribed prescription drugs
Mass eviction at Kensington homeless encampments
Deadline approaches for clearing out Kensington homeless encampment
More opioids
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News