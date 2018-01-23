Consumer Reports tests best mattresses

We spend a third of our lives in bed and a quality mattress can help you get a good night's sleep, so Consumer Reports just examined more than 116 to help you find the best one."We test enter spring mattresses. We test foam mattresses and we also test adjustable air mattresses pushing," said an expert from Consumer Reports.They are pushing the mattress to the limits, testing durability, firmness and support.Prices range from $400 dollars all the way to $4,400 dollars, but sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus says price isn't the only factor."Now I would say price is probably the last factor that you would want to really look at. I would say you need to get onto a day. You feel comfortable on that your bed partner feels comfortable on that you have the right support characteristics," he said.What's new here is beds-in-a-box. It's an easy, 2 step revolutionary process that cn squish a king-sized mattress as flat as a pancake and roll it up like a sleeping bag.Emerging as yet another challenger to traditional retail is the $2,400 mattress from Essentia, the all natural mattress by Chicago-based company Sleep on Latex and the popular $950 dollar bargain by Casper. They have all received the highest ratings by Consumer Reports."Out of 116 different kinds of mattresses that we tested, we had 41 included in our ratings this time around. Right now there are about 12 percent of the whole market whereas a few years ago there were only 6 percent," said a Consumer Reports expert.But if you're not ready to "flip" on the way you catch some ZZZ's, the standard coil and spring mattresses from Charles Rogers and the adjustable air mattress from Sleep Number, where you modify your firmness, are the top two Consumer Reports recommended for an express trip to dreamland."Everything you do, you do better with a good night's sleep. So it affects how you think, it affects how you feel. So if you don't get good sleep a whole lot of other things don't go so well," said the expert.So rest assured, no matter your budget or buying style, there is a bed for you.One of the most interesting aspects of buying a bed these days is the return policy.They're very generous, both from stores and online retailers - some are as long as 120 days.That means if you don't like it, you can send it back.------