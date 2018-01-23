Minneapolis putting best foot forward for Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --Preparations continue in Minneapolis for the arrival of the Eagles and Patriots for Super Bowl LII.
Despite the bitter cold, it's sure to be a spectacle!
The main artery through town, Nicollet Mall, will see its name changed to "Super Bowl Live" on Friday.
It's a space loaded with all kinds of shopping and restaurants.
"For you and your fans you should think about his as being the public party of the Super Bowl that kicks off this Friday night," said Kathy McCarthy of Meet Minneapolis.
One of the main things on Eagles fans minds when they come to town is the cold weather, but Kathy says the city is prepared.
"If you're down here at Super Bowl Live there will be warming benches, the old Dayton's building will be used as an activation site where people can go in get warmed up have food and drink," she said.
The beginning of the activities start at Nicollet and 6th - just look for the Super Bowl logo ice sculpture.
But McCarthy also wants to add that the Nicollet Mall strip is only one of the many great things going on around the area.
She says this Super Bowl is about celebrating Minneapolis, the State of Minnesota and the great things about the beautiful winter season.
"One I would suggest is the U.S. Pond hockey championships if you're here in town early enough," he said. "There is cross-country skiing, there is skijoring - which is cross country skiing with dogs."
"The one thing that we really want to do with Super Bowl fans is to help them understand what the bold north is to us and embrace it," she continued.
They encourage anyone coming out to look up activities on their tourism website.
They're even going to make a link specific to Philadelphians.
Here's the link for that section on Minneapolis.org
HEADING TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR THE SUPER BOWL?— 6abcWeather (@6abcWeather) January 22, 2018
Here are some weather stats for fans who will be braving the cold. These numbers are based on February 4th---the date of the Super Bowl.
Normal High: 26
Normal Low: 9
Record Low: -28 in 1886
Average Snowfall in February: 8.3"
