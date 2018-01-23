SPORTS

Minneapolis putting best foot forward for Super Bowl LII

EMBED </>More Videos

Bob Brooks reports live from Minnesota on Action News at 11 p.m., January 23, 2018 (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Preparations continue in Minneapolis for the arrival of the Eagles and Patriots for Super Bowl LII.

Despite the bitter cold, it's sure to be a spectacle!
EMBED More News Videos

Bob Brooks visits snowy, cold Minneapolis during Action News at 4pm on January 22, 2018.



The main artery through town, Nicollet Mall, will see its name changed to "Super Bowl Live" on Friday.

It's a space loaded with all kinds of shopping and restaurants.

"For you and your fans you should think about his as being the public party of the Super Bowl that kicks off this Friday night," said Kathy McCarthy of Meet Minneapolis.

One of the main things on Eagles fans minds when they come to town is the cold weather, but Kathy says the city is prepared.

"If you're down here at Super Bowl Live there will be warming benches, the old Dayton's building will be used as an activation site where people can go in get warmed up have food and drink," she said.

The beginning of the activities start at Nicollet and 6th - just look for the Super Bowl logo ice sculpture.


But McCarthy also wants to add that the Nicollet Mall strip is only one of the many great things going on around the area.

She says this Super Bowl is about celebrating Minneapolis, the State of Minnesota and the great things about the beautiful winter season.

"One I would suggest is the U.S. Pond hockey championships if you're here in town early enough," he said. "There is cross-country skiing, there is skijoring - which is cross country skiing with dogs."

"The one thing that we really want to do with Super Bowl fans is to help them understand what the bold north is to us and embrace it," she continued.

EMBED More News Videos

Minneapolis putting best foot forward for Super Bowl LII. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on January 23, 2018.



They encourage anyone coming out to look up activities on their tourism website.

They're even going to make a link specific to Philadelphians.

Here's the link for that section on Minneapolis.org



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News