Eagles' fans superstitions on winning Super Bowl

Many fans have superstitions they hope will guarantee the birds fly to victory.The statue of William Penn on top of City Hall has dipped its toe in Philadelphia fandom before, so we can expect to see an Eagles jersey on it ahead of the Super Bowl.Tuesday, Action News asked Mayor Jim Kenny that question."Absolutely not ever ever," Mayor Kenny said.The mayor citing losses in the past is keeping Billy free of any fan gear.He said, "'93 they put a baseball cap on and we lost in a walk-off home run, 97 we put a Flyers jersey on and we lost to the Red Wings 4 games straight."On the streets Tuesday, people are sporting green as the temperature of Super Bowl fever continues to rise. The glee from Sunday is still there now. Some are calling on personal superstitions on game day like what they eat.Glenn Johnson of North Philadelphia said, "A lot of people eat guacamole." Because it's green? "But for the most part, you just cross your fingers."Others say there is no hocus-pocus. It is how the Eagles play the game.Stan Cherry of Malvern says, "They're a good enough team you don't need superstitions."