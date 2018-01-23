HEALTH & FITNESS

Flu virus spreading, could be at its worst

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu virus spreading, could be at its worst: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials are warning the flu virus continues to spread and right now it could be at its worst.

We won't know for sure until time goes on, but so far this season, 47 people have died due to complications from the flu.

The majority, 29 of them, were in the past two weeks so we are definitely seeing the virus pick up steam right now.

The virus is hitting seniors the worst, but kids and healthy adults are not immune.

A 6-year-old girl in North Carolina is the latest child to die from the flu. Her parents say she had a positive flu test, she was given Tamiflu, and then even though her fever broke, she started having trouble breathing.

They say an ambulance crew didn't take her in, but any difficulty breathing at all is a sign to get to the hospital.

When people die from the flu, it's likely that another infection such as strep may also be at play and people with chronic medical problems such as asthma are also at an increased risk. If there is any doubt, call your doctor or go to the emergency room.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfluflu season
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News