Flu virus spreading, could be at its worst

Officials are warning the flu virus continues to spread and right now it could be at its worst.We won't know for sure until time goes on, but so far this season, 47 people have died due to complications from the flu.The majority, 29 of them, were in the past two weeks so we are definitely seeing the virus pick up steam right now.The virus is hitting seniors the worst, but kids and healthy adults are not immune.A 6-year-old girl in North Carolina is the latest child to die from the flu. Her parents say she had a positive flu test, she was given Tamiflu, and then even though her fever broke, she started having trouble breathing.They say an ambulance crew didn't take her in, but any difficulty breathing at all is a sign to get to the hospital.When people die from the flu, it's likely that another infection such as strep may also be at play and people with chronic medical problems such as asthma are also at an increased risk. If there is any doubt, call your doctor or go to the emergency room.------