Electronic cigarettes appear to help adults quit smoking

Electronic cigarettes can be addictive and do appear to lure teenagers into smoking conventional cigarettes.However, a report from the National Academies of Science says they also appear to help adults quit smoking.The report is the first to review all the current research on e-cigarettes.It found exposure is about the same as for tobacco cigarettes, but e-cigarettes emit less of other toxic chemicals.They say e-cigarettes have one clear danger - exploding and catching fire.