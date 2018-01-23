Electronic cigarettes appear to help adults quit smoking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Electronic cigarettes can be addictive and do appear to lure teenagers into smoking conventional cigarettes.
However, a report from the National Academies of Science says they also appear to help adults quit smoking.
The report is the first to review all the current research on e-cigarettes.
It found exposure is about the same as for tobacco cigarettes, but e-cigarettes emit less of other toxic chemicals.
They say e-cigarettes have one clear danger - exploding and catching fire.
