Police: Motorcyclist killed in Del. not wearing helmet

Investigators say a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Bear, Delaware was not wearing a helmet.Police say 35-year-old Jared Armbruster was riding a motorcycle around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he turned left onto Delaware Route 71 northbound and lost control.He fell off of the bike and hit an SUV that was stopped at a red light.Armbruster was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say speed was not a factor in the crash.------