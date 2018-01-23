Police: Motorcyclist killed in Del. not wearing helmet

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --Investigators say a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Bear, Delaware was not wearing a helmet.
Police say 35-year-old Jared Armbruster was riding a motorcycle around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he turned left onto Delaware Route 71 northbound and lost control.
He fell off of the bike and hit an SUV that was stopped at a red light.
Armbruster was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say speed was not a factor in the crash.
