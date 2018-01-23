Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting ID'd

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 23-year-old man who was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday has now died.

Police responded to the report of a person with a gun on the 5500 block of Kingsessing Avenue just before 11 a.m.

At the scene, they found Perry Young with a gunshot wound to the neck and torso.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

So far no arrests have been made.

