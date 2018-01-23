SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A 23-year-old man who was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday has now died.
Police responded to the report of a person with a gun on the 5500 block of Kingsessing Avenue just before 11 a.m.
At the scene, they found Perry Young with a gunshot wound to the neck and torso.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.
So far no arrests have been made.
